Trump warns Putin of ‘big trouble’ after Russian jets enter Estonian airspace; says ‘I don’t love it’

Donald Trump has warned Russia Vladimir Putin of 'big trouble' after Russian jets entered Estonian airspace. US President Donald Trump told reporters he will soon be briefed by aides on the reported incursion. “I don’t love it,” he said, adding, “I don’t like when that happens. It could be big trouble, but I’ll let you know later.”

Donald Trump has warned there 'could be big trouble' after Russia flew three fighter jets into neighbouring Estonia in a 'reckless' and 'brazen' attempt to intimidate the Baltic state.

Estonia summoned a Russian diplomat to protest after three Russian fighter aircraft entered its airspace without permission Friday and stayed there for 12 minutes, the Foreign Ministry said. It happened just over a week after NATO planes downed Russian drones over Poland and heightened fears that the war in Ukraine could spill over.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Russia violated Estonian airspace four times this year “but today’s incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen.”

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur also said the government had decided “to start consultations among the allies” under NATO’s article 4, he wrote on X, after Russian jets "violated our airspace yet again.”

The North Atlantic Council, NATO’s principal political decision-making body, is due to convene early next week to discuss the incident in more detail, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said Friday.