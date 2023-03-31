Donald Trump will plead ‘not guilty’, will not be handcuffed on 4 April, say attorneys2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:30 PM IST
- New York court officials have confirmed that former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at Manhattan courthouse.
Indicted former president of the United States Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders next week in New York, Reuters reported. The report stated that this will be facilitated under the terms of deal agreed to between trump' attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors.
