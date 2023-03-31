Indicted former president of the United States Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders next week in New York, Reuters reported. The report stated that this will be facilitated under the terms of deal agreed to between trump' attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors.

Further Susan Necheles, another Trump attorney, said the former president will plead not guilty.

Trump's defense lawyer Joe Tacopina said they were all caught unaware when the indictment happened. "Initially we were all shocked. Didn't believe they were actually going to go through with this because there's no crime here," Tacopina said.

Trump would plead not guilty and there was "zero" chance he would accept a plea deal, Tacopina told NBC's "Today" show. "It's not going to happen. There's no crime."

Meanwhile, New York court officials have confirmed that former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at Manhattan courthouse.

Following the indictment Donald Trump was preparing on Friday to go where no former US president has gone before -- a prosecutor's office to be booked, fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken.

Trump's pending arrest, expected on Tuesday, throws a political grenade into the 2024 presidential race, in which the 76-year-old real estate tycoon is hoping to return to the White House.

A New York grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday over a $130,000 hush-money payment made to a porn star to buy her silence during his 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused the Manhattan district attorney who brought the charges, Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, of waging a "political witch-hunt" to derail his new White House bid.

Trump survived two impeachments while in the White House and kept prosecutors at bay over everything from the US Capitol riot to missing classified files -- only to land in court over a sex scandal involving Stormy Daniels, a 44-year-old adult movie actress.

Top Republicans have rallied around the former president who remains the favorite to win the party's 2024 presidential nomination despite potential legal troubles that extend beyond the New York indictment.

Trump faces felony investigations in Georgia relating to the 2020 election and in Washington over both the classified files and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.