Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in New York, while Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in New York.

Voters in four states—Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin—headed to the polls on April 2 to weigh in on their parties' presidential nominees. This was a largely symbolic exercise, now that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured the Democratic and Republican nominations, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Biden and Trump won the primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York, adding to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer. Results from Wisconsin were still pending at the time of reporting.

In particular, the tallies in Wisconsin, a pivotal November battleground, were expected to provide hints about the share of Republicans who still aren't on board with Trump and how many Democrats are disillusioned with Biden. Trump campaigned Tuesday in Wisconsin and Michigan, two Midwest battlegrounds, the report added.

“Donald Trump is the first person I can remember who actually tried to keep all of the promises that he made during the campaign," said Scott Lindemann, a 62-year-old contractor in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who voted for the former president in the GOP primary. “I was very impressed with that," he said, as quoted by AP.

All four states voting Tuesday had multiple candidates on the ballot, and three of them also had an option to vote for "uncommitted" or "uninstructed delegate." Biden faced opposition from activists encouraging Democrats to vote against him to send a message of disapproval for his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

In New York, 70-year-old Steve Wheatley, a registered Republican, expressed his wish for more candidates, saying, “We need younger candidates with fresh ideas to run for president. I prefer a Democrat, but our choices are thin. Look at what Biden has done so far with the economy."

Theresa Laabs, a 55-year-old cashier in Kenosha, said her family is feeling the squeeze from higher food and gasoline prices. Still, she voted for Biden in the Democratic primary because she feels he's working to alleviate inflation. “I understand it's the economy now, and I'm hoping that Joe will keep working even harder in the next four years to try and bring these things down and make it easier for the working family," Laabs said, as quoted by AP.

With the presidential candidates locking up their parties' nominations, turnout was reported to be slow in both Rhode Island and Connecticut, where early voting was held for the first time in state history.

