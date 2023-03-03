Donald Trump won't have immunity, can be sued for Jan 6 US capitol riot harm: Justice Dept
Donald Trump had argued that he cannot be sued at all over statements leading up to the 2021 assault because speaking on matters of public concern fell within the “outer perimeter” of his presidential duties.
The US Justice Department has said that Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. After Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, a violent crowd of his supporters attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, DC
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×