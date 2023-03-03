The US Justice Department has said that Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. After Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, a violent crowd of his supporters attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, DC

The Justice department statements came in an ongoing federal court case testing the limits of executive power.

Trump had argued that he cannot be sued at all over statements leading up to the 2021 assault because speaking on matters of public concern fell within the “outer perimeter" of his presidential duties.

The department wrote that although a president enjoys broad legal latitude to communicate to the public on matters of concern, “no part of a President's official responsibilities includes the incitement of imminent private violence. By definition, such conduct plainly falls outside the President's constitutional and statutory duties."

The brief was filed by lawyers in the Justice Department's Civil Division and has no bearing on a separate criminal investigation by a department special counsel into whether Trump can be criminally charged over efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election ahead of the Capitol riot.

In fact, the lawyers note that they are not taking a position with respect to potential criminal liability for Trump or anyone else.

Last year, a federal judge in Washington had rejected efforts by Trump to toss out the conspiracy lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers, saying in his ruling that the former president's words “plausibly" led to the riot on January 6, 2021.

US District Court Judge Amit Mehta said in his ruling that Trump's words during a rally before the violent storming of the US Capitol were likely “words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment".

The lawsuits, filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, and later joined by other House Democrats, argued that Trump and others made “false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendant's express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the US Capitol".

Meanwhile, the former president had launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals. He had made an announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped. He had played an active role in the midterms, recruiting and promoting candidates who echoed his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

Recently, as per NBC news report, Former Vice President Mike Pence had said that there will be ‘better choices’ in the 2024 presidential election. He also added that he would make a decision “by the spring" about run for presidency. As quoted by NBC news, Pence said, "I think the times call for different leadership. I'm confident that we'll have better choices than my old running mate come 2024."

