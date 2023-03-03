Meanwhile, the former president had launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals. He had made an announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped. He had played an active role in the midterms, recruiting and promoting candidates who echoed his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.