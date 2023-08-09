Donald Trump's 2020 election case: Judge orders hearing on evidence on Friday2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Federal judge orders hearing to determine how evidence can be used in Trump's trial on charges of overturning the 2020 election.
A federal judge overseeing the trial of former President Donald Trump, who faces charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, has issued an order for his legal team and federal prosecutors to appear in court on Friday on August 11. The purpose of this hearing is to address how evidence can be utilised and shared in the case, Reuters reported.