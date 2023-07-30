Donald Trump's $475 million 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Federal judge throws out Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘big lie’ comment.
In a late-night ruling on Friday, US Judge Raag Singhal, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2019, has thrown out a $475 million defamation lawsuit filed by Trump against CNN. The former president alleged that the network's use of the term "big lie" to describe his claims of election fraud associated him with Adolf Hitler.
