Home/ News / World/  Donald Trump's $475 million 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed

Donald Trump's $475 million 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed

2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:18 AM IST Joseph Ax

Federal judge throws out Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘big lie’ comment.

In a ruling late on Friday night, US Judge Raag Singhal, who was nominated by Trump in 2019, said CNN's words were opinion, not fact, and therefore could not be the subject of a defamation claim.

In a late-night ruling on Friday, US Judge Raag Singhal, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2019, has thrown out a $475 million defamation lawsuit filed by Trump against CNN. The former president alleged that the network's use of the term "big lie" to describe his claims of election fraud associated him with Adolf Hitler.

Judge Singhal ruled that CNN's use of the term constituted opinion rather than fact, making it ineligible for a defamation claim. In his written statement, the judge deemed CNN's statements as repugnant but not defamatory as a matter of law. "CNN's statements while repugnant, were not, as a matter of law, defamatory," stated Singhal.

The court is situated in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2022, cited five instances where CNN published stories or aired comments referring to Trump's assertions about the 2020 election as his "big lie." The phrase, also linked to the Nazi regime's propaganda.

Trump's legal team accused CNN of intentionally creating an association between him and one of history's most detestable figures. The lawsuit stated, "a deliberate effort by CNN to propagate to its audience an association between the plaintiff and one of the most repugnant figures in modern history."

However, Judge Singhal maintained that the mere use of the phrase "big lie" was insufficient to imply a true connotation, asserting, "No reasonable viewer could (or should) plausibly make that reference."

Trump's attorney, Alejandro Brito, has not issued an immediate response to the ruling.

Since launching his first presidential campaign in 2015, Donald Trump has frequently criticised media outlets whose coverage he disapproves of, with CNN often becoming a primary target of his criticism.

Despite facing both state and federal indictments, Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 06:52 AM IST
