Donald Trump's arrest: 'I did nothing', Ex-US President defends election schemes1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail, calls himself innocent in election racketeering case.
Former US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday night surrendered himself at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, in a case related to election racketeering and conspiracy charges, called himself innocent. After spending less than 30 minutes inside the jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport, Trump said, “I did nothing wrong". He claimed that he was the victim of “election interference". On his latest arrest in Georgia 2020 election racketeering charges, The 77-year-old Republican slammed the case as a “travesty of justice" shortly before re-boarding his private jet. “This is their way of campaigning," Trump said, digging in on the baseless claim that his 91 criminal counts in four active cases were filed as part of a conspiracy to sabotage his presidential candidacy. “We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," Trump said at Atlanta airport. Trump did not specify who he was accused of interference, but he has routinely denounced President Joe Biden and other Democrats for allegedly obstructing his reelection campaign.