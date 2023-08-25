Former US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday night surrendered himself at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, in a case related to election racketeering and conspiracy charges, called himself innocent. After spending less than 30 minutes inside the jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport, Trump said, “I did nothing wrong". He claimed that he was the victim of “election interference". On his latest arrest in Georgia 2020 election racketeering charges, The 77-year-old Republican slammed the case as a “travesty of justice" shortly before re-boarding his private jet. “This is their way of campaigning," Trump said, digging in on the baseless claim that his 91 criminal counts in four active cases were filed as part of a conspiracy to sabotage his presidential candidacy. “We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," Trump said at Atlanta airport. Trump did not specify who he was accused of interference, but he has routinely denounced President Joe Biden and other Democrats for allegedly obstructing his reelection campaign.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators on 14 August, alleging they violated Georgia’s racketeering law by joining a criminal enterprise to keep Trump in office after he lost the election.

Donald Trump's mugshot

For the fist time, Trump’s mug shot was made public after he surrendered to the Atlanta jail. In three earlier criminal cases against him this year — in New York, Florida and Washington, the authorities skipped the procedure because it wasn’t deemed necessary.

In the photo, Trump casts a stern look in the direction of the camera.

View Full Image Former US President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office (via REUTERS)

Law enforcement agencies typically take photos of newly charged defendants to have on file for identification by victims or to help track down perpetrators if they flee. Such measures haven’t been deemed necessary for one of the most recognizable people in the world, until now.

Donald Trump loses weight

Donald Trump, who was given the inmate number "PO1135809" by the Fulton County Jail, has lost plenty of weight, as per the jail authorities. The Georgia jail listed his height as six foot three inches (1.9 meters), his weight as 215 pounds (97 kilograms) and his hair color as "Blond or Strawberry."