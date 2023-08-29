Donald Trump's federal trial for election plotting set for March next year

Donald Trump's federal trial for election plotting set for March next year4 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Trial date set for federal case involving Donald Trump in Washington; scheduled for March 4, 2024. The judge dismissed the defence's request to delay the trial by multiple years.
A trial date of March 4, 2024, has been established by a judge for the federal case in Washington involving Donald Trump. The case pertains to the accusations against the former president for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
