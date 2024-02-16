Donald Trump's hush-money case: Former US president accused of ‘killing’ stories about him; trial starts on March 25
Donald Trump's hush-money trial, centered on accusations of burying stories about extramarital affairs during his 2016 presidential run, will proceed on schedule starting March 25.
Donald Trump’s hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting March 25, a New York judge ruled Thursday, turning aside demands for delay from the former president’s defense lawyers, who argued it would interfere with his campaign to retake the White House.