The inaugural fundraising campaign of US President-elect Donald Trump has devised an offer to his elite donors, a dinner with Trump and future First Lady Melania Trump.

People who donate $1 million or $ 2 million to the inaugural fundraiser will get an opportunity to have an “elegant and intimate dinner” with Donald Trump and Melania Trump on January 19, 2025, the evening before the inauguration, according to a New York Times report. The event is described to be “the pinnacle event.”

Trump is raising funds nearly $2 million for his inauguration campaign, the report said citing materials from fund-raisers for the inauguration.

The materials titled “Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Benefits” lists the benefits of donating $1 million or raising $2 million for the event. The elite donors will receive a half-dozen tickets to eight events from January 17 to January 20.

Along with the dinner with Trump and his wife, the scheduled events include a dinner with Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on January 18, 2025 and a reception with Cabinet nominees of Trump.

Melania Trump has not confirmed her plans to attend the inaugural events. However, the report states that Melania Trump is planning to attend the interfaith service on Sunday morning with Donald Trump.

Several companies and donors contribute huge sums to the President's inaugural ceremony to show their support and to be in favorable terms with the government that will be in power for four years, the report said. These donations are categorised as political nonprofits for tax purposes. There is no limit on the donation amount. However, gifts over $200 are required to be disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.

Donald Trump's first inaugural committee was investigated by prosecutors over illegal foreign donations. One of the donors was sentenced to 12-year prison and raised $107 million in 2016 and 2017.