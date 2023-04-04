Donald Trump’s indictment Live updates: Ex- President's arraignment set to be 'historic moment'
- Former President Donald Trump is set to arrive at Manhattan court on Tuesday to surrender and face criminal charges on ‘hush money payment’ charges
Former President of United States, Donald trump, is set to appear in a Manhattan court today, 4 April. Trump is expected to surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments to adult movie star Stormy Daniels.
Reports have dubbed this as an extraordinary moment in US history, as Trump also becomes the first US president who faces criminal charges. The Republican party leader who had earlier announced his bid to run for 2024 US Presidential elections faces multiple election-related investigations.
LiveMint brings to you the latest updates from the Manhattan courthouse
The booking and arraignment are likely to be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and pleads, as expected, not guilty. Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that TV cameras won't be allowed in the courtroom.
