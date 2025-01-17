Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: Donald Trump will be formally inaugurated as 47th president of the United States on January 20. Trump will assume the office of the US President for the second time, taking over from the incumbent President Joe Biden. The swearing-in would formally kick off with fireworks on January 18, Saturday, the inauguration committee announced.

Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates Donald Trump Inauguration: How weather will be? Reports by AFP stated that Americans were bracing on Thursday for frigid temperatures that forecasters said could produce life-threatening conditions. The report stated that Trump's inauguration expected to be the coldest in 40 years.

The frigid weather, caused by an Arctic "polar vortex" blast, is predicted to bring overnight temperatures as low as -23°F (-31°C) to some of the northern regions of the United States this weekend.

On Monday, President-elect Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington will be affected by freezing temperatures and winds reaching up to 30 miles per hour.