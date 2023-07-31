Donald Trump's PAC set to reveal legal expenses surpassing $40 million: Report

Donald Trump's PAC set to reveal legal expenses surpassing $40 million: Report2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:19 AM IST
The significant amount of $40.2 million spent on legal costs by Donald Trump's political action committee, Save America, has led to the PAC requesting a refund of a $60 million contribution it previously made to another group supporting Trump.
In the first half of 2023, Donald Trump's political action committee, Save America, reportedly allocated $40.2 million for legal expenses to defend the former president, his advisers, and others.
