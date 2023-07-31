comScore
Donald Trump's PAC set to reveal legal expenses surpassing $40 million: Report

 2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:19 AM IST

The significant amount of $40.2 million spent on legal costs by Donald Trump's political action committee, Save America, has led to the PAC requesting a refund of a $60 million contribution it previously made to another group supporting Trump.

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)Premium
In the first half of 2023, Donald Trump's political action committee, Save America, reportedly allocated $40.2 million for legal expenses to defend the former president, his advisers, and others.

As reported by Bloomberg, the figures are set to be disclosed in a filing on Monday, as per anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The significant amount of $40.2 million spent on legal costs by Donald Trump's political action committee, Save America, has led to the PAC requesting a refund of a $60 million contribution it previously made to another group supporting Trump. This development indicates a potential financial crisis for the campaign, as reported by The New York Times on Saturday. The disclosure of the $40 million figure was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

Also Read: US presidential race: Three Indian American Republican party candidates directly challenging Donald Trump

Bloomberg reported that he’s already been indicted in a federal case over his handling of classified documents and in New York state court where he faces charges over alleged hush money payments to an adult film star.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump faced fresh obstruction charges in a criminal case involving classified documents. The charges included accusations of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate, alongside two employees.

The campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose popularity in GOP primary polls has been declining, voiced criticism over the substantial legal expenses. Andrew Romeo, the communications director, expressed concerns that these expenses would not contribute to the Republican Party's efforts to regain the White House.

Also Read: Donald Trump's $475 million 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed

“Trump has spent over $60 million on 2 things: falsely attacking DeSantis and paying his own legal fees, not a cent on defeating Biden," Romeo posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump isn’t turning down anyone ensnared in his legal troubles seeking help, particularly those who can’t afford the expense, people close to him said, Bloomberg reported.

31 Jul 2023, 07:19 AM IST
