Donald Trump's PAC set to reveal legal expenses surpassing $40 million: Report

The significant amount of $40.2 million spent on legal costs by Donald Trump's political action committee, Save America, has led to the PAC requesting a refund of a $60 million contribution it previously made to another group supporting Trump. This development indicates a potential financial crisis for the campaign, as reported by The New York Times on Saturday. The disclosure of the $40 million figure was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

