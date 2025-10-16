Donald Trump's stern warning to US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor: ‘You better represent us’

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, making it clear where his loyalty should lie.

Addressing a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said, “We have the new ambassador to India right here. They're well represented. You (US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor) better represent us, not them...But Sergio is going to do a great job. He's going to do a great job...”

Watch the video here:

This year, in August, Trump nominated Sergio Gor as India's next ambassador and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Trump further praised the outcome of the recent meeting between US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor and the Indian leader. Addressing a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump reflected on India's leadership and its evolving global stance, particularly on oil trade with Russia.

Responding to ANI's question on Gor's discussions with PM Modi, Trump remarked, “I think they were great... Modi is a great man. He (Sergio Gor) told me that he (PM Modi) loves Trump.”

Highlighting India's collaboration with the U.S. on energy issues, President Trump stated that Prime Minister Modi had assured him New Delhi would soon stop importing oil from Russia.

"He's assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia... He's not buying his oil from Russia... He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," the President said.

Trump further underscored that ending India's oil trade with Russia would strengthen international efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

All we want from President Putin is to stop this, stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians because he's killing a lot of Russians," he said, while describing the animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “major obstacle.”

“I think we'll get them. If India doesn't buy oil, it makes it much easier... They will not be buying oil from Russia, and they'll go back to Russia after the war is over,” Trump added, signalling optimism that India's stance could help de-escalate tensions.

The briefing, mainly centred on the administration's efforts to tackle violent crime in the US, also gave Trump an opportunity to spotlight the strengthening US-India relationship and his ongoing personal connection with Prime Minister Modi.