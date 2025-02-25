A senior White House official has reportedly suggested expelling Canada from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group, as President Donald Trump takes a more aggressive stance on the country, frequently hinting at bringing it under greater US control and even making it the 51st state.

Peter Navarro, one of Trump’s closest advisers, is advocating for Canada’s expulsion from the intelligence alliance, which also includes the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, Financial Post reported citing people familiar with his efforts inside the administration.

Trump’s vision: Canada as the 51st state? Navarro’s push comes amid Trump’s increasingly assertive stance on Canada, with the President frequently making remarks about bringing the country under greater US control, and making it the 51st state.

The news report states that Navarro, who has direct access to the Oval Office, is urging Trump’s team to use Canada’s removal as leverage to pressure on the country.

Internal debate on the proposal While it remains unclear whether Trump has personally endorsed the idea, discussions are reportedly underway within his administration.

The proposal is being floated internally, but we don’t know if it has gained traction yet, the report said.

Potential implications for Canada If enacted, Canada’s removal from Five Eyes could significantly impact its intelligence-sharing capabilities.

Navarro did not respond to requests for comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Trudeau’s office declined to comment, the news outlet mentioned.

His remarks come as he plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports once a temporary reprieve expires on March 4.

Trudeau acknowledges the threat Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is set to step down from office on March 9, recently admitted that Trump’s ambition to absorb Canada into the US is a "real thing." While he did not elaborate on potential countermeasures, his acknowledgment marks a significant moment in Canada-US relations.

It is unclear how the next Canadian government will respond to these escalating pressures.

What is the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance? The Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing alliance comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It is one of the most comprehensive and secretive intelligence partnerships in the world, focusing on global surveillance, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism efforts.

How it works Five Eyes countries share signals intelligence collected through agencies like the US NSA, the UK’s GCHQ, Canada’s CSE, Australia’s ASD, and New Zealand’s GCSB. These agencies monitor global communications, satellite transmissions, and online data to detect security threats.