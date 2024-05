The trial of former US President Donald Trump in Florida on charges of illegally keeping classified documents has been postponed indefinitely by a judge.

Former US President Donald Trump's trial in Florida on charges of illegally keeping classified documents has been 'postponed indefinitely', a judge decided on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!