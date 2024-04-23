Donald Trump's Truth Social applied for H-1B visa he once called ‘very bad’ for the US — a case of politics vs business?
Not just the former US President, but Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner's investment company was also found to have used H-1B visas to hire workers.
The social media company founded by former US President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict during his administration and which many of his allies want him to curtail in a potential second term.
