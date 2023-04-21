'Don't air Indian channels or..': Pakistan's media watchdog orders local cable TV operators1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:07 PM IST
- In its order to local cable TV operators, PEMRA even said that regional offices will conduct enforcement drives on reports of violations by cable operators who were airing Indian channels.
Local cable TV operators in Pakistan have been ordered by Pakistan's media watchdog Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to stop airing Indian channels and been warned of strict action if they were found violating its orders, reported news agency ANI.
