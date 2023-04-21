Local cable TV operators in Pakistan have been ordered by Pakistan's media watchdog Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to stop airing Indian channels and been warned of strict action if they were found violating its orders, reported news agency ANI .

As per the PEMRA statement, several operators have been found violating the rules set in place by it and the country's Supreme Court.

In its order to local cable TV operators, PEMRA even said that regional offices will conduct enforcement drives on reports of violations by cable operators who were airing Indian channels.

“No channel other than Pemra licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the PEMRA law," ANI quoted the statement.

According to the report, PEMRA's Karachi regional office conducted surprise inspections as well on operators including Digital Cable Network, Home Media Communications (Pvt) Ltd, Shahzaib Cable Network and Sky Cable Vision.

Apart from this, the agency also conducted similar raids in Sindh and Punjab, where the teams confiscated illegal equipment and issued show-cause notices to the violators, the statement said.

Earlier in the past, Pakistan has banned Indian films and TV channels many times. The last ban was imposed in 2016, which was later overturned by Lahore High Court, but was re-imposed by Pakistan's Supreme Court.