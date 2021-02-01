Don’t bank on Covid-19 killing off cash just yet

Don’t bank on Covid-19 killing off cash just yet4 min read . 05:16 PM IST
Pandemic has sped the decline of cash payments; analysts say it is too soon to know if new habits will last
Peter Coffey, an advertising copywriter, has used cash just once since the Covid-19 pandemic started—to buy a used car.
When the health crisis began, he set up his smartphone’s tap-to-pay function with a credit card. “Some places weren’t accepting cash. I just got into the habit of never even thinking about cash," he said.
