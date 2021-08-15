Afghan crisis: The US Embassy in Kabul has told its citizens in Afghanistan to shelter in place as it has received reports of gunfire at the international airport.

In a security alert, the Embassy said the situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place," it said.

The US Embassy further said that citizens wanting assistance in departing Afghanistan should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States, and must complete Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group.

“Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Please do so as soon as possible," it said.

You must complete this form even if you’ve previously submitted your information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, it said.

“Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options," the Embassy said.

Today, Taliban entered Kabul city from all sides. Reports suggest that Taliban fighters have captured Afghan presidential palace.

As Taliban moved in, Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that the US embassy staff in Kabul were leaving the compound and moving to the airport.

There were reports of sporadic gunfire around the city, but there was no significant fighting.

US diplomats were being ferried by helicopter to the airport, where US troops were providing security amid an exodus of Americans and their local allies and other foreigners.

Reuters reported that most U.S. staff would be evacuated from Kabul in the coming day or two. "We're working to make sure that our personnel are safe and secure. We're relocating the men and women of our embassy to a location at the airport," the news agency quoted Blinken as telling ABC news.

More U.S. forces had been sent in to get U.S. officials out of the country "in a safe and orderly fashion" while maintaining a "core diplomatic presence," Blinken said.

France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden all said on Sunday they were moving their diplomats from their embassies. A NATO official said the group was maintaining its diplomatic presence in Kabul and helping to keep the airport running.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.