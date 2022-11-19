Don’t come back: Manchester United tells Cristiano Ronaldo, plans legal action after controversial interview2 min read . 12:45 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has been asked not to go back to the Manchester United's training facility.
Following comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview, Manchester United has hired attorneys to investigate potential legal action against the legendary footballer for suspected contract breach as the club works to hasten his exit. After the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where he will be playing for Portugal, the 37-year-old has been told not to go back to the club's training facility, according to The Guardian.
The question is how Ronaldo's departure will play out given that he wants to leave and that United wants to get rid of him. The position of ManU is that he shouldn't receive a payoff, and they want the procedure to be finished as soon as possible. The club is considering all options because Ronaldo's future is uncertain. Ronaldo almost probably won't ever play for United again, The Guardian reported.
United’s strategy may be to hope that the threat of legal action will cause Ronaldo to offer to annul his contract. When speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV, Ronaldo made a series of allegations. These included that he is being forced out by the club, that senior executives lacked empathy after his newborn son died in April, that the owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club, and that the manager, Erik ten Hag, does not respect him.
Cristiano Ronaldo stated in a Piers Morgan interview on November 16 that he had felt betrayed. He stated that Manchester United was trying to force him out. Ronaldo also said he had little regard for Erik Ten Hag, the manager. Along with attacking the club's owners, CR7 also criticised former teammates and Manchester United icons Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.
After Ronaldo’s statement, the fans reacted angrily. They claim the footballer is destroying the club's legacy, and other people believe he's trying to leave after failing to land a summer move. Many of his supporters already believe that there is no way he is going back to United.
“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion," the club said in a statement while reacting to the interview.
Ronaldo's contract, which is up in July, is said to be worth £500,000 per week. United was unaware that Ronaldo, who planned to leave in the summer, was giving an interview.
