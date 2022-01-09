The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as ‘mild’, US epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding posted on Twitter. He shared the data that showed deaths from Covid-19 are rising in South Africa.

"Watching—Deaths from #COVID19 are still increasing in South AfricaFlag of South Africa (with new backfilled data)— looks like some may have discounted #Omicron too soon. Let’s stop it with the “it’s mild" nonsense once and for all. Protect your community. Protect kids," Eric Feigl-Ding tweeted.

Omicron was first identified in South Africa and since then, its spread has been rapid and in many countries.

Showing the data of hospitalisation in the United States, data scientist William Ku said Covid-19 hospitalisation in the US has sent a new record with 1,38,073 currently hospitalised in the US. "ICU occupancy is now at 22,394 - twice the level just 7 weeks ago. Deaths are rising in states like NY. Are these the signs of a "mild" infection?" the researcher said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the record numbers of people catching the new variant -- which is rapidly out-competing the previously-dominant Delta variant in many countries -- meant hospitals were being overwhelmed.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros told a press conference.

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," he explained.

"In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world."

In the past seven days, 34 countries have recorded their highest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic, including 18 nations in Europe and seven in Africa, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

-With agency inputs

