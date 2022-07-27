Don’t expect big consumer brands to lower prices soon

“We have kept our shopping list pretty focused on the basics since costs are higher," said Bethany Winston, a Greenville, S.C., mother of two about back-to-school shopping, which she started earlier this year than last. This year is also the first year that her children have needed uniforms, which required specific items and made cheaper alternatives less available, she said. But, she said she knows parents who have had luck with second-hand shops, online retailers like Facebook Marketplace and consignment shops.