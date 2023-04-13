With the opening of international borders and the resumption of regular flights in 2022, there has been an unprecedented surge in outbound travel from India. However, there are reports of significant delays in the Schengen visa processing time , which may spoil the summer travel plans for many. Therefore, it is advisable to take a few precautions to ensure a smooth visa application process. Here are a few suggestions by VFS Global.

Apply in advance

It is recommended to apply for visas as early as booking flights and stay. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before your date of travel. According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, effective 09th February 2020, you can apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before your date of travel. Particularly this year with higher demand and limited appointment slots available, we urge applicants to apply for their visa as early as possible within the permissible window of 6 months.

Do not indulge in visa shopping

It is advisable to abstain from ‘visa shopping’, unfortunately a trend prevalent among Europe-bound travellers. With limited supply of appointments, tourists applying for Schengen visas are tempted to apply for countries wherever appointments are available. We strongly discourage applicants from doing so, as in all likelihood this could lead to visa rejections due to improper documentations.

Do not fall for fraud

Visa applicants are advised to beware of fraudulent entities and impersonators who charge fees from customers for scheduling appointments or providing any other services using VFS Global’s name or independently. VFS Global does not charge any payment for scheduling appointments, except for the legitimate published fees as may be applicable for few countries.

eVisa solutions

Countries offering eVisa solutions offer a seamless experience to travellers planning last-minute vacations. A fast-track Visa on Arrival programme, for instance, was introduced by Indonesia for 86 nationalities, including India last year. Similarly, VFS Global provides travellers to Azerbaijan with an easy-to-use eVisa option. Due to its advantages of quick and easy immigration clearance and exit from the airport upon arrival, our eVisa-on-arrival service for travellers headed to Thailand is equally popular.