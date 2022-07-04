The advice from water company chiefs is aimed at heading off a potential hosepipe ban later this summer if the recent hot, dry weather conditions persist.
Put less water in the kettle, do full loads of laundry and avoid baths if possible - water bosses in Britain advise amid a ten-day heatwave condition. The advice from water company chiefs is aimed at heading off a potential hosepipe ban later this summer if the recent hot, dry weather conditions persist.
A widespread hosepipe ban was last enforced in 2018 when seven million households faced restrictions. It came in the wake of the longest heatwave to hit the UK since 1976.
Britain's Environment Agency said,as reported by the Sun, "People should use water wisely and follow advice from their suppliers.
"Further hot, dry weather could put pressure on some areas. We will continue to take action where necessary. River flows and reservoir levels have receded across central and south western England."
Meanwhile, the Scottish Water pointed out people should "fill the kettle with only the water you need to help protect a precious resource by saving water".
While water regulator Ofwat advised: “If possible, take a shower instead of a bath. A five-minute shower uses half the volume of a bath."
It came as Britain enjoyed its longest heatwave in 42 years with temperatures regularly soaring over 30C. Forecasters predict temperatures in the UK will rocket by July 15.
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 35C in parts of the UK this week. The temperature could rise to as much as 98F (36.6C) in some parts of London and the south by July 15. Meanwhile, temperatures could exceed 93F (33.8C) in the midlands and and 80F (26.6C) in the north.
