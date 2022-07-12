Don’t hate Donald Trump, but time for him to sail into the sunset: Elon Musk

Don’t hate Donald Trump, but time for him to sail into the sunset: Elon Musk3 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Elon Musk's statement comes after Donald Trump at an event took a jibe at the recent Twitter deal that was terminated.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on 12 July said that its time for former President Donald Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.
Writing on Twitter, where Musk has more than 100 million followers, the CEO said: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."
His statement comes after Trump at an event took a jibe at the recent Twitter deal that was terminated.
“Elon is not gonna buy Twitter... Where did you hear that before? From me. He said the other day I have never voted for a Republican. I said - 'Well I did not know that, you told me that you voted for me," he said at a Save America rally in Anchorage, Alaska.
After which Musk denied the claim, saying it is "not true"."
Trump also went and called the CEO "another bull s*** artist".
After his response, a user responded, “your response makes no sense. What about his presidency did you have a problem with: Energy Independence, Lower Regulations, Lower Taxes, ISIS Obliterated, XL Pipeline Being Constructed, Russian Pipeline Stopped, Border Under Control, What -- on policy -- did you have an issue with?"
To which he responded, “Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!?
Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69"
In another tweet Musk also pointed out Trump, now 76, would be 82 at the end of a second term, and “that is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America."
He also said that he was “leaning" toward voting for Ron DeSantis, who can easily win against Joe Biden in 2024, he doesn’t even need to campaign.
Meanwhile, Twitter Inc has fired back at Musk, accusing him of "knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm, days after the Tesla Inc chief sought to back out of the $44 billion deal.
In a letter sent to Musk, dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal.
"Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement," the letter said.
The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday, when he sent a series of tweets joking about Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court. Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Twitter said in the letter that the merger agreement remained in place, adding it would take steps to close the deal.
Twitter's shares ended down 11.3% at $32.65, a 40% discount to Musk's $54.20 bid and the biggest daily percentage drop in more than 14 months. They rebounded less than 1% in extended trading.
Tesla's shares closed down almost 7%.
(With inputs from Reuters)
