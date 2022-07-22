Canada Immigration: Find out all about LMIA and options to avoid

Canada Immigration: Find out all about LMIA and options to avoid2 min read . 10:43 PM IST
Canada allows some foreign workers to come work in the country without an LMIA, under the International Mobility Program (IMP). Check details here.
Canada allows some foreign workers to come work in the country without an LMIA, under the International Mobility Program (IMP). Check details here.
With Canada easing its immigration policies post COVID-19 pandemic and inviting applications for permanent residency, foreign applicants seem worried about the issues related to Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) permit.
With Canada easing its immigration policies post COVID-19 pandemic and inviting applications for permanent residency, foreign applicants seem worried about the issues related to Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) permit.
However, Canada allows some foreign workers to come work in the country without an LMIA, under the International Mobility Program (IMP). The IMP aims to promote Canada’s economic, social and cultural interests.
However, Canada allows some foreign workers to come work in the country without an LMIA, under the International Mobility Program (IMP). The IMP aims to promote Canada’s economic, social and cultural interests.
LMIA: An employers before hiring a foreign candidate, must first receive an approval from the Canadian government under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. This comes in the form of the Labour Market Impact Assessment or (LMIA).
LMIA: An employers before hiring a foreign candidate, must first receive an approval from the Canadian government under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. This comes in the form of the Labour Market Impact Assessment or (LMIA).
The purpose of the LMIA is to ensure the arrival of the foreign worker will not hurt workers in Canada and the section comes under CanadaVisa page providing an overview of the LMIA process.
The purpose of the LMIA is to ensure the arrival of the foreign worker will not hurt workers in Canada and the section comes under CanadaVisa page providing an overview of the LMIA process.
Under IMP, the most common LMIA-exempt streams can be divided into the following categories:
Under IMP, the most common LMIA-exempt streams can be divided into the following categories:
a) Significant benefit
a) Significant benefit
b) Reciprocal Employment
b) Reciprocal Employment
c) Charitable and Religious Workers
c) Charitable and Religious Workers
1) a candidate must must have academic record showing that he/she has a degree, diploma, certificate or award from an institution of learning related to their area of ability.
1) a candidate must must have academic record showing that he/she has a degree, diploma, certificate or award from an institution of learning related to their area of ability.
2) he/she must show evidences from current or former employers about the foreign workers experience in the occupation or area of ability.
2) he/she must show evidences from current or former employers about the foreign workers experience in the occupation or area of ability.
3) the applicant must show he/she is a recipient of national or international awards or patents.
3) the applicant must show he/she is a recipient of national or international awards or patents.
4) should show recognition of achievement and significant contributions to their field.
4) should show recognition of achievement and significant contributions to their field.
5) should show evidence of scientific or scholarly contributions to their field, which may include publications
5) should show evidence of scientific or scholarly contributions to their field, which may include publications
6) or a leading role in an organization with a distinguished reputation.
6) or a leading role in an organization with a distinguished reputation.
Who can get Canada’s LMIA-exempt work permit under the Significant Benefit category:
Who can get Canada’s LMIA-exempt work permit under the Significant Benefit category:
1) Entrepreneurs or self-employed persons
1) Entrepreneurs or self-employed persons
2) Intra-company transferees (ICT)
2) Intra-company transferees (ICT)
3) CUSMA: Under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), citizens of the United States and Mexico can get a work permit without the need for an LMIA.
3) CUSMA: Under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), citizens of the United States and Mexico can get a work permit without the need for an LMIA.
4) CETA: Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) allows certain business visitors, investors, ICT’s, service providers and independent professionals
4) CETA: Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) allows certain business visitors, investors, ICT’s, service providers and independent professionals
5) TV and Film production workers.
5) TV and Film production workers.
1) International Agreements: Foreign worker must be of significant benefit to Canada.
1) International Agreements: Foreign worker must be of significant benefit to Canada.
2) International Exchange Programs: Program for international youth to come work in Canada.
2) International Exchange Programs: Program for international youth to come work in Canada.
1) Charitable worker: The foreign applicant engage in charity, defined as relief of poverty, advanced of education or certain other purposes that benefit the community.
1) Charitable worker: The foreign applicant engage in charity, defined as relief of poverty, advanced of education or certain other purposes that benefit the community.
2) Religious workers: For this, the foreign applicant must be part of or share the religious beliefs of a particular religious community where they intend to work.
2) Religious workers: For this, the foreign applicant must be part of or share the religious beliefs of a particular religious community where they intend to work.