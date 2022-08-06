After Errol Musk fat-shamed his billionaire son, Elon Musk responded to it by saying that he needs to start working out. In a recent interview, Errol slammed his son for noting taking care of his health, saying “Elon is strongly built but he’s been eating badly." He was commenting on pictures of Elon that showed him topless while on a yacht in Greece. He even went on to suggest that Elon take diet pills.

Elon Musk seems to have taken the criticism positively and responded by saying, “I gotta work out and be in better shape, I actually don’t really like working out, but I gotta do it."

Musk usually starts his day around 9.30 am and the first thing he does is check his phone. However, he calls it a “terrible habit" and says he intends to work out instead.

“I’m gonna switch from looking at my phone first thing when I wake up to working out for at least 20 minutes then looking at my phone," Elon Musk said during a podcast.

Elon Musk recently enjoyed a luxury vacation in Greece with his friends. During the vacation, the Tesla boss was also seen taking off his shirt while soaking up the sun on a yacht in Mykonos. Many photos that went viral on social media show him splashing around in the water while sipping drinks. During the trip, he was accompanied fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and her husband Ari Emanuel.

As per reports, the friends were enjoying their vacation onboard the yacht which is available for charter for almost $20,000 a week. It can accommodate six guests in its three cabins and a professional crew is available to serve them.

In the photos, Musk is seen in black swimming trunks and sporting aviator glasses.

Responding to the photos, Eroll said, “Elon is strongly built but he’s been eating badly."

People are already aware that Elon Musk has a rocky relationship with his father, Errol. Many times while speaking about his father, Elon had referred to him to be “evil" and a “terrible human being". Errol, for his part, said he would readily help his children wherever he could