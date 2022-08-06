‘Don’t really like…’: What Elon Musk said when his father Errol Musk fat-shamed him2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 10:05 PM IST
- I gotta work out and be in better shape, I actually don’t really like working out, Elon Musk said
After Errol Musk fat-shamed his billionaire son, Elon Musk responded to it by saying that he needs to start working out. In a recent interview, Errol slammed his son for noting taking care of his health, saying “Elon is strongly built but he’s been eating badly." He was commenting on pictures of Elon that showed him topless while on a yacht in Greece. He even went on to suggest that Elon take diet pills.