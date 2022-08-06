After Errol Musk fat-shamed his billionaire son, Elon Musk responded to it by saying that he needs to start working out. In a recent interview, Errol slammed his son for noting taking care of his health, saying “Elon is strongly built but he’s been eating badly." He was commenting on pictures of Elon that showed him topless while on a yacht in Greece. He even went on to suggest that Elon take diet pills.

