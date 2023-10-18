comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 18 2023 15:29:45
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.1 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.35 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 -0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.55 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,519.7 -1.4%
Business News/ News / World/  Don't repeat US 'mistakes' in 'rage': Joe Biden's 9/11 warning to Israel
Back Back

Don't repeat US 'mistakes' in 'rage': Joe Biden's 9/11 warning to Israel

 Livemint

US President Joe Biden Wednesday warned Israel not to make the same mistakes Washington made during 9/11. The recent attack by Hamas on Israel is being considered by Israel as its 9/11 moment and is referred to by Hamas as the Al Aqsa Flood

US President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.Premium
US President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

US President Joe Biden Wednesday warned Israel not to make the same mistakes Washington made during 9/11. The recent attack by Hamas on Israel is being considered by Israel as its 9/11 moment and is referred to by Hamas as the Al Aqsa Flood.

“I understand. Many Americans understand," Biden said, likening the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the US that killed nearly 3,000 people.

“You can't look at what has happened here ... and not scream out for justice. While you feel that rage, don't be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice we also made mistakes," Biden said.

The US president’s visit to Israel came after hundreds of people reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital. There were conflicting claims of who was responsible for the blast. Hamas quickly blamed an Israeli airstrike, while Israel denied involvement and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a missile misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. However the Islamic Jihad dismissed the claim.

Earlier, Biden claimed data from Pentagon showed it was not likely a strike by the Israeli military. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But he said there were “a lot of people out there" who weren’t sure what caused the blast, which sparked protests throughout the Middle East.

Biden also said Israel has agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt. Earlier, Israel had cut off the flow of food, fuel and water to the Gaza Strip following the deadly attack by Hamas killing nearly 1,400 Israelis.

Israel has agreed to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance of civilians in Gaza, based on the understanding that there will be inspections and the aid will go to civilians and not to Hamas, " Biden said, adding that the US was working with partners to get "trucks moving across the border as soon as possible".

Biden also announced an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 and has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. Gaza Health Ministry said that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 11:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App