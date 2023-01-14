Prince Harry's memoir has created quite the stir since its inception. Now that the book has been released, hoopla around personal details of the British royal household has made it to almost every news headlines globally. However, Princess Diana's younger son has revealed that he had enough material for ‘two (such) books’.
Prince Harry told Daily Telegraph that his father, King Charles III and his brother Prince William would not forgive him, if he were to reveal every nitty gritty detail of the Royal household.
"I just don't want the world to know", the Prince was quoted by Daily Telegraph.
Prince Harry has mentioned that he seeks an apology from his family members towards his wife Meghan Markle who in an earlier interview with Oprah Winfrey had alleged that she was discriminated against based on race in the royal household.
Spare, published this week, has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever in the UK. The book outlines a long list of grievances against the Royal Family, as well as unresolved trauma over the death of his mother, his struggles with mental health, the isolated life he led before meeting Meghan, and the breakdown of relations with family members.
The Duke of Sussex told The Daily Telegraph that he was not "trying to collapse the monarchy", but "trying to save them from themselves".
Prince Harry said there was information he revealed to his ghostwriter JP Moehringer "for context" but there was "absolutely no way" it could be included in the book.
"It could have been two books, put it that way," he said, adding that the first draft was 800 pages, double the final 400-page manuscript.
"And there were other bits that I shared with JR, that I said: 'Look, I'm telling you this for context but there's absolutely no way I'm putting it in there.'"
He said it was impossible to tell his story without his family members in it, "because they play such a crucial part in it, and also because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book".
"But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me," he said.
"But the way I see it is, I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife."
Among the claims made in the book, Prince Harry said his brother described Meghan as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive". Prince Harry also accused his brother of physically attacking him.
He told the Telegraph that "no institution is immune to criticism and scrutiny", claiming that if only 10% of the scrutiny put on him and his wife had been applied to the Royal Family "we wouldn't be in this mess right now".
And he said he feels a responsibility towards William's children, "knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me".
