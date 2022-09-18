‘Don’t touch foreigners': China's top epidemiologist's advise to curb Monkeypox2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 09:22 PM IST
- The development comes after China diagnosed their first case in Chongqing city
A top Chinese health official has advised that people should avoid skin contact with foreigners and with people who have recently returned from international travel in order to curb the spread of Monkeypox. The action has triggered immense social media backlash for his “racist and discriminatory" remarks.