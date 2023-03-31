The case centers on well-chronicled allegations from a period in 2016 when Trump’s celebrity past collided with his political ambitions. Prosecutors for months scrutinized money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whom he feared would go public with claims that they had extramarital sexual encounters with him. However, the jury has not announced the charges publicly yet. It has been filed under seal and will be announced in the coming days. The Manhattan district attorney's office will reach out to Trump's attorneys to discuss his surrender to face an arraignment.