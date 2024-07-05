‘Don’t worry Rishi Sunak,’ Ryanair trolls UK PM with ‘seat,’ as Keir Starmer-led Labour looks set to ‘unseat’ him

  • Rishi Sunak, who joined British politics through his childhood friend James Forsyth, former political editor of the Spectator, the Tory in-house magazine, faces 14 years of anti-incumbency and troubling questions on the surge in the cost of living.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published5 Jul 2024, 10:59 AM IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (AP Photo)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (AP Photo)

Ryanair took to playfully using incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of their advertisement, as the exit polls predicted a sweep for the Labour party led by Keir Starmer in UK parliamentary elections, marking the end of the Tory regime after 14 years. 

Moments after voting closed, the polls indicated a Labour sweep. Keir Starmer is all set to replace Rishi Sunak as Britain’s prime minister, AFP reported.

Dont’ worry Rishi Sunak

While Rishi Sunak may lose his seat in the parliament, low-cost airline company Ryanair saved a seat for the minister. The viral X post on the company’s handle shows a smiling Sunak sitting on the flight.

The airline offered Sunak the seat with the insinuation about the uncertainty over the electoral outcome of the Richmond and Northallerton constituency, from where Sunak contested.

 

The post has gone viral with over 2.6 million views, as several users jested about it in the comments. While one comment mentioned that the user was grateful to have lived long enough to see Ryanair troll Rishi Sunak, another joked about how he was not even offered a window seat.

“First genuinely funny ad I've seen in ages,” wrote another person. Ryanair’s post further aligns with its bio that says, “Catch flights, not feelings,” like how it directs Rishi Sunak to fly, just in case he makes a free fall.

Rishi Sunak ‘no longer an MP’

Rishi Sunak’s bio on X reads “Candidate for Richmond and Northallerton (I am no longer an MP).” The bio now rings true as the Labour Party is set to sweep the UK general election. “We did it! Change begins now,” said Keir Starmer, reported The Guardian.

 

Sunak’s Conservative Party was predicted to win only 131 out of 650 seats in the parliament. Sunak, whose foray into British politics was through his childhood friend James Forsyth, former political editor of the Spectator, the Tory in-house magazine, faces 14 years of anti-incumbency, besides uneasy questions on the costs of living crisis, the Politico and Hindustan Times reported.

 

 

