Bottled water, canned food, propane, generators and camping equipment are increasingly finding their way into American shopping carts as consumers stockpile emergency supplies amid growing fears of a possible breakdown of essential services.

The unusual buying spree, which has gathered pace over recent weeks, has been reported by some of the country's biggest retailers, including Walmart, Costco and Tractor Supply, according to a Bloomberg report.

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From non-perishable food and drinking water to batteries and power generators, shoppers are increasingly preparing for the possibility of prolonged disruptions to everyday life.

The trend has been fuelled by a combination of technology outages, government preparedness messaging and alarming claims circulating on social media.

What was once largely associated with survivalists and doomsday preppers appears to be finding a much wider consumer audience.

The growing anxiety has even prompted US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to publicly reassure Americans that there is no reason to prepare for a disaster or stockpile supplies.

Walmart, Costco report a surge in emergency purchases Evidence of the buying spree is emerging across some of America's largest retailers.

Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told Bloomberg that customers had been purchasing more propane, bottled water and camping equipment earlier this month.

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Costco CFO Gary Millerchip also told Bloomberg that the retailer had recorded increased purchases of rice, canned food and bottled water. The company's US sales data since late October showed a rise in purchases of rice, canned goods, water, paper products, generators and batteries, an executive said.

Tractor Supply Co. has also reported stronger demand for emergency-related products, including generators, liquid storage tanks and propane accessories. The retailer told Bloomberg that, for the first time, these products were being purchased at a faster rate than other product categories.

The trend extends beyond traditional retail chains. Survival Frog, an online US retailer specialising in emergency preparedness products, recorded a 450% jump in sales volume in the three weeks after October 27, with new customers accounting for most of the increase, Axios reported.

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Google Trends data also showed that searches for 'emergency supplies' had risen 300% over the past month compared with the corresponding period last year.

How did the 90-day blackout rumours begin? The surge in emergency purchases was not triggered by a single event. Instead, it followed a series of developments that amplified concerns about the reliability of critical infrastructure and technology systems.

According to RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi, a Pentagon military-readiness directive issued in late September was among the factors that contributed to the trend.

The directive was misinterpreted on social media as a warning that the US was preparing for a 90-day blackout.

The claims subsequently gained traction on platforms such as TikTok.

The confusion was compounded by reports of emergency preparedness campaigns in countries including the UK, Japan, Germany and Norway, which some social media users interpreted as indications of a wider impending crisis.

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One particularly viral claim suggested that the US would experience a nationwide power outage lasting 90 days from November 17. Manipulated videos also falsely suggested that Trump had announced the shutdown.

However, there was no evidence to support claims of an impending nationwide blackout.

A PolitiFact fact-check published earlier this week found that the viral warnings about a 90-day power shutdown were false.

FEMA's November 17 alert test added to the confusion Another development that contributed to the speculation was a nationwide emergency alert test conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on November 17.

FEMA had announced the exercise in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The test was part of a routine requirement to assess the readiness of the country's Emergency Alert System and is conducted at least once every three years.

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However, the timing of the exercise, coinciding with viral claims about a nationwide blackout, added to public confusion.

Tech outages intensified fears, but stockpiling started earlier A series of high-profile technology disruptions in recent weeks has further amplified concerns about the vulnerability of essential services.

The recent outages have raised questions about how dependent everyday life has become on interconnected digital systems and what could happen if critical services were disrupted for an extended period.

However, the stockpiling trend predates the latest wave of technology failures. According to CBC, Americans had begun purchasing emergency supplies several weeks before the recent disruptions.

Trump and Vance urge Americans not to panic The growing stockpiling trend has reached the highest levels of the US administration, with Trump and Vance attempting to calm public anxiety.

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In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump dismissed the need for Americans to panic.

"Tell them to relax, everything's good," he said. "I'll let you know if there's a problem."

Vance also said that several people had approached him with questions about whether they should build bunkers or stock up on food and water.

"My answer to that is no," he told Fox News earlier this week.

Despite the reassurances, the continued rise in emergency supply purchases highlights how quickly unverified online claims and fears about infrastructure disruptions can translate into real-world consumer behaviour.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.