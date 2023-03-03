‘Doomsday’ glacier is melting in Antarctica, and it’s bad news2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The 'doomsday’ glacier is being eaten away from below, causing it to weaken rapidly and become more prone to fracture.
New surveys have revealed that Thwaites Glacier, which is also known as the "doomsday glacier", is on the verge of collapse. The collapse of the glacier, which is around the size of Gujarat, could lead to a catastrophic rise in global sea levels, without any contribution from Greenland or the Himalayas.
