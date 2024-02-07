‘Missing bolts found on door panel of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet mid-flight’, says report
A door blew away from a Boeing 737 Max shortly after take-off, possibly due to improper securing, according to a new report.
A door panel that flew off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet mid-flight on January 5 appeared to be missing four key bolts, according to a preliminary report from the US investigators that provided the first official look into how the frightening mishap took shape.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message