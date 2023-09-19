'How does this harm Narendra Modi...' Reactions pour in as Canada accuses India of killing Khalistani terrorist

2 min read

Trudeau further said that he brought up the slaying with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit last week.

Premium Women walk past as a photograph of late temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar on a banner outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, where temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in his vehicle while leaving the temple parking lot in June. Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat Monday as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India’s government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist.(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)

Bilateral relations appear to be deteriorating as Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, announced the expulsion of an Indian diplomat within the country. This move follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of Indian involvement in the assassination of the wanted Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Meanwhile, people took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to this news. A username @Kushal_Mehra wrote, “How does this harm Narendra Modi and save Trudeau is beyond me. He accused the Indian government of something that will only enhance Modi's reputation in India. He literally helped Modi electorally. Imagine listening to crazy Khalistani conspiracy theorists. But then this is Trudeau. Two years ago, this man was apologizing about imaginary mass graves that no one found eventually. The Canadian left is all about performative acts and Trudeau is their cheerleader." Also Read: Canada expels Indian diplomat over alleged links to Sikh leader's slaying; Trudeau says, ‘I told PM Modi that…’ A username, @Mohansinha wrote, “Give the Indian diplomat, who Canada has expelled for being involved in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, a pay hike and a double promotion!" Another username, Puneet_Sahini wrote, “Trudeau has a history of weaponizing agencies to wriggle out of embarrassing fiascos. In 2018, when bringing along convited Khalistani terrorist became huge controversy, he pushed LIE thru NSA that rogue Indian elements behind it!" A username @vonbrauckmann said that if Indian agents did kill the dirtbag Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil, they had good reason. He tweeted, "“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

If Indian agents did kill the dirtbag Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil, they had good reason. The fact that Trudeau has been made to look the fool to the world has likely triggered and hurt his ego. He didn’t take Chinese interference in Canadian elections seriously so this has to be retribution for all the times he was made to look weak."

Also Read: ‘India-Canada FTA talks paused due to political reasons’

A username @ThePerilousGirl wrote, “Justin Trudeau was silent when Indian diplomats are being targeted by khalistani terrorists. But now targeting Indian govt for the bad law & order situation in it's own country. The truth is canada is a serial offender for being soft over khalistan issue."