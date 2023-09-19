Trudeau further said that he brought up the slaying with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit last week.

Bilateral relations appear to be deteriorating as Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, announced the expulsion of an Indian diplomat within the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This move follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of Indian involvement in the assassination of the wanted Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Meanwhile, people took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to this news.

A username @Kushal_Mehra wrote, “How does this harm Narendra Modi and save Trudeau is beyond me. He accused the Indian government of something that will only enhance Modi's reputation in India. He literally helped Modi electorally. Imagine listening to crazy Khalistani conspiracy theorists. But then this is Trudeau. Two years ago, this man was apologizing about imaginary mass graves that no one found eventually. The Canadian left is all about performative acts and Trudeau is their cheerleader." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A username, @Mohansinha wrote, “Give the Indian diplomat, who Canada has expelled for being involved in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, a pay hike and a double promotion!"

Another username, Puneet_Sahini wrote, “Trudeau has a history of weaponizing agencies to wriggle out of embarrassing fiascos. In 2018, when bringing along convited Khalistani terrorist became huge controversy, he pushed LIE thru NSA that rogue Indian elements behind it!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A username @vonbrauckmann said that if Indian agents did kill the dirtbag Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil, they had good reason. He tweeted, "“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

If Indian agents did kill the dirtbag Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil, they had good reason. The fact that Trudeau has been made to look the fool to the world has likely triggered and hurt his ego. He didn’t take Chinese interference in Canadian elections seriously so this has to be retribution for all the times he was made to look weak."

A username @ThePerilousGirl wrote, “Justin Trudeau was silent when Indian diplomats are being targeted by khalistani terrorists. But now targeting Indian govt for the bad law & order situation in it's own country. The truth is canada is a serial offender for being soft over khalistan issue."

A username @DivyaSoti said, "Poor lonely baby Trudeau who was "scolded" by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting terrorism has complained about alleged assassination by "Indian agents" of a Khalistani terrorist in Canada to his senile Papa Biden. I am just loving it!

Shiv Aroor said, “I’m actually happy this has happened. No more niceties required. Also, never forget how an entire ecosystem made this guy a global darling. Just your everyday terrorist sympathiser." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A username Gokul Sahni said, "This is likely to snowball into an unprecedented deterioration of India-Canada relations, greater than the incremental slide that has been on display. Invoking protection of sovereignty, on either side, will likely leave little room for any compromise."

The expulsion comes as relations between Canada and India are tense. Trade talks have been derailed and Canada just canceled a trade mission to India that was planned for the fall.

Currently, Canada has a Sikh population of more than 770,000, or about 2% of its total population. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said as quoted by AP.