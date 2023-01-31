New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met senior American counterparts on the first day of his visit to the United States. At a reception hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, Doval met with his counterpart Jake Sullivan, who serves as NSA to US President Joe Biden. Doval also met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The gathering was attended by CEOs of top Indian and American companies as well as representatives of top universities. Doval also met with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who is America’s top soldier.

Doval is in Washington DC to push the ball forward on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). This initiative was unveiled by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2022 Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo.

A roundtable with industry leaders and academics was organised by the US India Business Council.

“A key theme throughout the roundtable was how both governments could facilitate deeper alignment on technology issues, including encouraging semiconductor supply chain resilience, deepening the two countries’ R&D collaboration, and promoting co-investment and co-development," said the USIBC in a tweet.

“iCET is about much more than technology cooperation, it’s a platform to accelerate our strategic convergence and policy alignment," said American NSA Jake Sullivan.

The iCET project will be spearheaded by the National Security Council of the United States and the National Security Council Secretariat in India.

“The iCET is a tremendous forum for our two democracies to coordinate on securing a free, open and secure global economy that can ensure the future happiness of humanity," said Atul Keshap, President of the USIBC and a former diplomat who served as US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi.