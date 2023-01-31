Doval meets top American counterparts on crucial US visit1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Doval is in Washington DC to push the ball forward on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). This initiative was unveiled by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2022 Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo.
New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met senior American counterparts on the first day of his visit to the United States. At a reception hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, Doval met with his counterpart Jake Sullivan, who serves as NSA to US President Joe Biden. Doval also met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×