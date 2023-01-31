Doval meets top American counterparts on crucial US visit

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met senior American counterparts on the first day of his visit to the United States. At a reception hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, Doval met with his counterpart Jake Sullivan, who serves as NSA to US President Joe Biden. Doval also met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}