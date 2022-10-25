Popular brands of dry shampoo, including Dove, recalled by Unilever over cancer risk2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Unilever’s recall pertains to products made prior to October 2021
Unilever’s recall pertains to products made prior to October 2021
Unilever Plc recalled popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering they were contaminated with a chemical called benzene that can cause cancer. The recall also covers brands such as Nexxus, Suave, Tresemmé and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website Friday.