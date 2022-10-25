The problem with aerosols has largely appeared to be from the propellants used to spray the personal-care products from the cans. Unilever said this was the case with its dry shampoo recall. The company did not release the amount of benzene found in the products, though said it was recalling them out of an abundance of caution. The FDA said “daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences." Yet the agency also said exposure to benzene can result in leukemia and other blood cancers.