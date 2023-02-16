Downed Chinese balloon aimed for Hawaii but was blown off course :U.S. official
The downed Chinese balloon, earlier considered to be for spying purpose, was aiming to reach Hawaii. But it was blown off course due to winds, believe US officials
U.S. officials believe a Chinese balloon that was shot down after crossing the continental United States originally had a trajectory that would have taken it over Guam and Hawaii but was blown off course by prevailing winds, a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday.
