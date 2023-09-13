Dozens dead, over 50 people hospitalized after fire in Hanoi apartment, authorities say ‘very serious fire’2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Dozens dead in fire at apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, witnesses report screams and child thrown from building.
Dozens of people died in a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, state media said Wednesday, with witnesses reporting screams from inside and a small child was thrown from the building.
