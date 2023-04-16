The fighting factions in Sudan has agreed to a three hour ceasefire, a statement from the United Nation has confirmed. In Khartoum, a total of 600 people were injured and over 56 civilians were killed.

Eyewitnesses in the capital city of Khartoum told CNN that fighting intensified after Sunday morning prayers, with loud noises and explosions heard throughout the night. There have also been reports of battles hundreds of miles away in the eastern city of Port Sudan.

Why did the fighting begin?

Since a coup in October 2021, Sudan has been run by a council of generals and there are two military men at the centre of the dispute. These two men have disagreed on the direction the country is going in and the proposed move towards civilian rule.

One of the main sticking points is over the plans to include the 100,000-strong RSF into the army and who would then lead the new force.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the armed forces and in effect the country's president.

And his deputy and leader of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.

Why did it all kick off on Saturday?

The violence follows days of tension as members of the RSF were redeployed around the country in a move that the army saw as a threat.

There had been some hope that talks could resolve the situation but these never happened.

It is not clear who fired the first shot on Saturday morning but there are fears that this will worsen an already unstable situation.

Diplomats have urged the two sides to cease fire.

Who are the Rapid Support Forces?

The RSF was formed in 2013 and has its origins in the notorious Janjaweed militia that brutally fought off rebels in Darfur.

Since then, Gen Dagalo has built a powerful force that has intervened in conflicts in Yemen and Libya and controls some of Sudan's gold mines.

It has also been accused of human rights abuses, including the massacre of more than 120 protesters in June 2019.

Such a strong force outside the army has been seen as a source of instability in the country.

Why is the military in charge?

This fighting is the latest event in bouts of tension that followed the ousting of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

There were huge street protests calling for an end to his near-three decade rule and the army mounted a coup to get rid of him.

But the civilians continued to demand a role in the plan to move towards democratic rule.

A joint military-civilian government was then established but that was overthrown in another coup in October 2021.

And since then the rivalry between Gen Burhan and Gen Dagalo has intensified.

A framework deal to put power back in the hands of civilians was agreed last December but talks to finalise the details have failed.

What could happen now?

If the fighting continues then it could further fragment the country and worsen political turbulence.

Diplomats, who have played a crucial role in trying to urge a return to civilian rule, will be desperate to find a way to get the two generals to talk.