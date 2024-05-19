DR Congo crisis: Army says it averted 'attempted coup', 3 killed in violence | 7 points
DR Congo Army spokesman Brigadier General Sylvain Ekenge said they have thwarted an attempted coup and have arrested many people, including foreigners.
Amid the security forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) claimed to thwart an attempted coup, reports arrived that three people – two police officers and one of the attackers – were killed in the shootout that started early morning of Sunday, reported